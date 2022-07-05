ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Transparent Engine Cylinder Lets You Watch Combustion As It Happens

By Lewin Day
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

If you’ve ever wanted to peek inside the combustion chamber, this is your chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HerKM_0gVAHhM600
YouTube/Integza

YouTuber Integzaa's latest video gives us a neat look inside the combustion chamber of a four-stroke engine, using a transparent cylinder to show us how the piston moves within it to create internal combustion.

The project starts with a small tabletop engine from Stirlingkit. The 1.6cc M16 four-stroke engine has a single-cylinder fed by a carburetor and is designed to run on 95 RON gasoline. It's built primarily using brass and aluminum and has a small battery-powered ignition system that is triggered magnetically.

To see inside the engine, Integza produced a clear version of the cylinder on a resin 3D printer. The first version has a smoky, hazy finish, but proves the concept that the plastic part can hold up to real use. It comes up nice and clear after some sanding and polishing.

With a slow-motion camera set up, the combustion inside the engine can readily be visualized. On the power stroke, the flame front can be seen to travel through the cylinder, before being exhausted on the next stroke.

The transparent cylinder also reveals some irregularities. When running the engine on gasoline or methanol, Integza noticed the engine was only firing properly on every second power stroke. The problem was worse when running on a nitromethane blend, with only every third power stroke firing properly.

As with most Integza videos, it's very much science-lite. No tuning is done to correct the fuel-air ratio for the different fuels used in testing. Each fuel's "power" is then compared by the RPM the engine manages to reach, with no real torque-based measurements taken.

Nor is the mystery of the missing power strokes solved. Multiple variables are changed at once when investigating the problem, from fuel to cylinder sealing, negating the chance of finding the real cause. Commenters speculate as to the cause, whether it's an excessively rich mixture due to the simplistic carburetor, poor ignition timing, or a poorly grounded sparkplug thanks to the now-plastic cylinder.

We've seen some other great transparent engine builds before, too. TRO Designs managed to get a comparatively-giant 75cc Honda motorcycle engine running with a transparent cylinder, with impressive results. Smarter Every Day's transparent carburetor was also very educational, showing us exactly how fuel flows in and vaporizes on its way to the combustion chamber.

Integza's video is fun to watch, and it's great to get a real visualization of the fuel combusting inside a small four-stroke engine. It's a shame the little engine didn't run better, but given it's using a plastic cylinder full of hot combusting fuel, it's impressive that it ran so well at all.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

Comments / 3

Related
Motor1.com

Chrysler 300 Ute Looks Fantastic And Has 425 HP

Believe it or not, you can still order a brand new Chrysler 300 in 2022. The aged sedan starts at $33,740 for the 2022 model year, which could be its final on the market before a potential replacement arrives later this decade. If you are not willing to spend 34 grand on a vehicle that uses technologies from the previous decade, then we have an alternative idea. Why not spend half the money on a Chrysler 300 ute?
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
motor1.com

Best Spark Plugs

Although some drivers may not be aware, spark plugs are one of the most vital components in a vehicle. Great spark plug health translates to better overall performance and fuel efficiency, increasing the service life of your car. It is important, therefore, they are regularly checked and kept up to date to help avoid unwanted or costly repairs.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick V8 With Lawn Mower Carb Makes Hilariously Low HP On Dyno

Honestly, we don't know if this is the last installment in the saga of the old Ford Maverick and its frugal 5.0-liter V8 engine. Yes, we said frugal, as this throaty 1970s sedan has a carburetor from a lawn mower and achieves over 40 miles per gallon on the highway. This latest video from ThunderHead289, however, shows the downside of such efficiency. How does 60 horsepower sound?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Stroke Engine#Cylinder#Combustion#Motorcycle Engine#Vehicles
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

This all-metal pen with a magnetic activation system combines premium with fun

Cooler than any space pen you’ll ever find, the Lazlo is a uniquely alluring pen with an all-metal design and a fidget-worthy magnetic system. Designed by the folks at Makers Cabinet, Lazlo adds to their kit of high-end desirable and functional stationery, which all started with the HØVEL, an unconventional sharpening tool inspired by the planer – a popular woodworking tool.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
The Drive

What’s the Most America You Can Get In a Car?

What’s the car that symbolizes the ideals of the United States to you?. I see you firing bottle rockets out of your Trans Am’s T-top with a lit cigarette, Captain America. And you, Patriot Pete, over there, rocking today's preferred flag and sticker accessory: a full-size pickup truck. You’re not hiding from me.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Modified 1967 Ford Mustang GT Hits The Dyno To Reveal Impressive Numbers

Exactly 472,121 examples of the Ford Mustang were sold in 1967 and this is hugely impressive given the sports car’s current results. Sure, the pony market is not what it used to be, but almost half a million Mustangs in a single year remains one of the model's highest achievements in its entire history. Of those cars, 71,042 units were Mustang Fastbacks, which represented approximately 15 percent of the total deliveries during that year.
CARS
motor1.com

Watch truck owner try to unplug charging Tesla with owner inside

A video was recently posted on Reddit revealing a pickup truck owner intentionally attempting to unplug a charging Tesla. The truck driver pulls right up behind the car, which is plugged in at a public charging station, gets out of the truck, and starts pulling on the charging cable. The video cuts out before he's able to remove the cable.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy