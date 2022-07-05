ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Supreme Court could put more power in hands of Legislature to control elections, redistricting

By Sam Stockard
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

Legislators heading upstairs in the Capitol. (Photo: John Partipilo)

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to have been ruling out the conservative playbook lately, and on the heels of overturning Roe v. Wade and outlawing abortion, in addition to determining teachers and coaches can conduct prayers at extracurricular events, the court could consider Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that could wind up invoking what is called the “independent state legislature doctrine.”

Such a move could remove state courts from important legal matters and give legislatures authority to set district lines and election rules as they see fit, with only the federal court system designated as a referee.

“It would be good for gerrymandering but bad for representative democracy,” says MTSU political science professor Kent Syler, former chief of staff for Democratic U.S. Rep. Bart Gordon of Tennessee. “The country’s founders were very fearful of giving one branch of government too much power, and that’s why they had checks and balances.”

If the court were to rule for a stronger state legislature that’s not subject to judicial review or executive review in the state, “that certainly gives one branch of state government more power and what some people would call dangerously more power to impact not only redistricting but also election law. It would potentially be a pretty major change in the shared powers of the three branches of state government,” Syler says.

“It would be good for gerrymandering but bad for representative democracy,” said Kent Syler of a move to implement the independent legislature doctrine. (Photo: mtsu.edu)

Tennessee’s legislature already holds an advantage over the governor in that a simple majority in both houses is needed to override a veto.

The issue stems from a North Carolina case where legislative Republicans are upset that a Democratic majority on the Supreme Court overruled their redistricting plan, which would have increased the number of GOP seats substantially. The U.S. Supreme Court is still deciding whether to hear the case and could take it up next term.

The high court has never invoked the doctrine, but three justices broached the idea in deciding the Bush v. Gore case in 2000 that determined the outcome of the presidential vote, the Associated Press reported.

In addition, four Supreme Court justices, including Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, endorsed it after former President Donald Trump tried to use the doctrine to overturn the 2019 election results by having state legislatures in battleground states consider alternative lists of electors. That was followed by remarks from Chief Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the matter will continue to come up until the court makes a decision.

Along with the gerrymandering case in North Carolina, Pennsylvania Republicans are advancing an argument that the Legislature should have complete control over redistricting and federal elections without state court oversight.

In a sense, the Tennessee Legislature stepped into this question when it created a three-member judicial panel in 2021 to hear constitutional challenges to state law and redistricting lawsuits in advance of the 2022 adoption of a 10-year redistricting plan.

Oddly enough, the panel it set up to hear redistricting cases ruled against the Republican-controlled Senate’s redistricting plan, mainly because the districts it drew in Davidson County were not sequentially numbered as required by the state Constitution. The Tennessee Supreme Court, however, overruled the lower court’s decision and decided that forcing the Senate to redraw districts would cause confusion in the electoral process by delaying a primary election.

Despite the way that played out, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said this week he would favor such a move.

“The Founding Fathers in their infinite wisdom set up a federal system. This system inherently gives the individual states wide latitude and broad power. That power has gone increasingly unrecognized,” McNally, an Oak Ridge Republican, said in a statement. “State legislatures are the most appropriate voice for the people in individual states. With Tennessee being one of the most well-run states in the nation, I would welcome any decision that increases the power of the people of Tennessee and their state legislature.”

McNally’s stance, however, runs counter to the view of some Republicans in leadership.

Sen. Ken Yager, chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus, acknowledged he wasn’t fully educated on the doctrine but noted he would be leery of “any effort to diminish the role of state courts.”

“That is a basic principle. … I’d look on that with great scrutiny. You don’t want to diminish our state court system,” said Yager, of Kingston in East Tennessee.

Democrats, even though they could benefit from the doctrine if they were ever to regain power, raised concerns about the potential for a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the doctrine.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, favors a policy that would give the Tennessee Legislature almost total control of redistricting and election laws, although not all Republican lawmakers agree with him.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell called the idea a “dangerous interpretation” of law that enables legislatures to influence elections without checks and balances.

“While it may seem advantageous in this moment to those who maintain a supermajority, surely those in control would be strongly opposed to giving such power to the opposing party should control change in the future,” said Campbell, a Nashville Democrat who is running for the 5th Congressional District seat. “In my opinion, the independent state legislature doctrine is unconstitutional, as it would grant a level of supremacy to the legislature that would undermine the equipoise fundamental to our tripartite democratic system.”

Rep. Darren Jernigan, an Old Hickory Democrat, agreed that lawmakers in Republican supermajorities need to be careful what they ask for.

“If you’re in California, you might not like it,” Jernigan said.

Some analyses show such a move would give legislatures the ability to pass voter suppression laws, as well.

Democrats contend Republicans in Tennessee already have passed numerous laws designed to quell voter turnout, even though the state has one of the lowest participation rates in the nation.

The North Carolina Supreme Court stopped Republicans’ redistricting map from taking effect in February, finding that it had gerrymandered the districts.

The case was sent to the state trial court, which ordered the legislature to adopt a congressional map proposed by court-appointed experts.

North Carolina House Speaker Timothy Moore filed an emergency application asking the high court to hold up the North Carolina Supreme Court’s order, but justices denied the request.

In dissent, Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch said the independent state legislature doctrine is “an exceptionally important and recurring question of constitutional law” and noted it needed to be reviewed. Kavanaugh was among the justices who denied Moore’s request but said the court should grant certiorari and hear the case in its next term.

The court needs only four votes to agree to review a case.

The post Supreme Court could put more power in hands of Legislature to control elections, redistricting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Nashville, TN
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Darren Jernigan
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Ken Yager
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court takes up new bombshell elections case

The United States Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will consider a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted by reviewing the “independent state legislature” theory, which would give state legislatures the authority to set rules for federal elections even if those rules violated state constitutions or helped facilitate partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Senate#State Supreme Court#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Mtsu#Democratic
CNBC

Supreme Court to weigh whether state legislatures instead of state courts get final say in election rules

The Supreme Court said it will hear a case that could effectively undo the power of state courts to rule whether elections for federal offices comply with the law. If the Supreme Court rules for North Carolina Republican plaintiffs in the case, it would give state legislatures, not state courts, the final word on regulations set by the legislatures for elections of members of the Senate and House of Representatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

The Supreme Court is making historic changes in Constitutional law. It’s just the beginning

The just completed Supreme Court term was one of unprecedented judicial activism that dramatically changed constitutional law in a conservative direction. This was not about the justices following a judicial methodology, legal principles or precedents. This was a conservative majority making the Republican platform constitutional law. Opinion. For decades, conservatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

House progressives call for Supreme Court reform: "Hold these rogue justices to account"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. After the Supreme Court's deeply unpopular reactionary majority spent its latest term carrying out an assault on fundamental constitutional rights, Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday reiterated House progressives' demands to reform the nation's chief judicial body, including by adding seats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy