Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise The Signing Of Raheem Sterling Before The Weekend

Chelsea are moving closer and closer to the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, with the London club expecting to finalise the deal before the weekend.

Raheem Sterling may leave Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are hoping to finalise the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City before the weekend. The fee for Raheem Sterling is reportedly £45million plus £10million in add-ons.

Chelsea are expected to fly out for their pre-season tour this Saturday, and the hope is that Raheem Sterling will be on that flight with his new Chelsea team-mates. Chelsea are touring the USA, and start their pre-season against Club America on July 16th.

According to Nizaar, Chelsea have been in contact with Manchester City over several players this season. The ones that have been reported are of course Raheem Sterling, Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ake is still in talks with Chelsea, with the club confident of getting him over the line as well as Sterling.

Manchester City are not currently planning on replacing Raheem Sterling according to Pol Ballus of the Athletic.

Is Chelsea a good move for Sterling?