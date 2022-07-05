Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Campbell; Corson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT/1130 AM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central South Dakota, including the following counties, Campbell and Corson. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT /1130 AM MDT/. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 926 AM CDT /826 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and an additional inch of rain is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kenel, Mahto, northern Lake Oahe and eastern Standing Rock Nation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO