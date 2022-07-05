Utah man balances being a CEO and part-time rock star

Actor James Caan has died. He was 82. Caan, who was known for his roles in films like The Godfather, Misery and El Dorado, died Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a tweet posted to his official Twitter account today reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022 This story is breaking. More to come…

