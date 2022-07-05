Utah man balances being a CEO and part-time rock star
By Kelly Vaughen
KUTV
2 days ago
A Utah man is balancing being the CEO of a worldwide company, along with a music career that has taken him to some of the biggest stages. "The old gray-haired guy can still rock,” said Kevin Guest, the chairman of the board and CEO of USANA Health Sciences and a part...
Elon Musk secretly welcomed twins last year. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO fathered twins with Shivon Zilis last November, according to court documents published by the Insider Wednesday. The twins were born in Austin, Texas. The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Zilis –– who is the project director at...
Actor James Caan has died. He was 82.
Caan, who was known for his roles in films like The Godfather, Misery and El Dorado, died Wednesday.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a tweet posted to his official Twitter account today reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
This story is breaking. More to come…
Former American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson dropped another cryptic comment about leaving the hit ABC singing competition during Season 20 earlier this year. Anderson, 18, told a fan on TikTok last week she had to do "what's best for me." That included dropping out of Idol after making the Top 24.
Elon Musk appeared to address reports that he expanded his family with one of his executives named Shivon Zilis. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the Tesla CEO tweeted on Thursday, July 7. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”. Musk,...
Anytime a popular entertainer is forced to postpone or cancel one of their performances, often thousands of their fans are left disappointed about missing the show. The "world's greatest rock and roll band," as the Rolling Stones have been called since the 1960s, disappointed thousands of fans recently after postponing a concert in Amsterdam that was scheduled for June 13 and cancelling another show in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17 after 78-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for covid-19.
Adele fans were in tears for another reason besides her gorgeous melancholic music when the singer abruptly canceled her Las Vegas residency just a day before it was set to go live. But no one might have taken it quite as hard as Adele Laurie Blue Adkins. In a recent...
Poison singer Bret Michaels was hospitalized just before taking the stage for a show earlier this week, Radar has confirmed.The startling incident took place Thursday night before the 59-year-old musician and his band were set to perform in Nashville as part of their “The Stadium Tour.”The tour also features fellow glam metal bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, and Michaels’ ailment was just the latest of a series of health woes that have plagued the singer in recent years.While Poison took the stage to announce their show’s cancellation, Michaels’ health scare was not confirmed until he took to social media...
For the fifth consecutive year, Verizon compiled a report of the best small cities in the United States for starting a small business. This year, three Utah cities made the top 10, with Logan at the top, Millcreek at No. 4 and Lehi at No. 9. What makes these cities...
Caleb Johnson isn’t thrilled that he was the winner of Season 13 of “American Idol.” On the contrary, eight years after he won, the singer says he was “really bummed” that he won the popular singing competition. At the time, the rising star ousted Jena...
Miranda Lambert has a brand new single headed to country radio. From Miranda’s recently released 8th studio album Palomino, the song was written by Miranda along with her friends and frequent collaborators Luke Dick and Natalie Nicole Hemby (the trio that also wrote her #1 hit “Bluebird”).
At Guns N' Roses' July 1 concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the band was joined by country superstar Carrie Underwood on two separate occasions. First, she came out onstage to sing "Sweet Child O' Mine" with the group and she re-emerged at the very end to close things out with "Paradise City."
It’s a reunion of “American Idol” legends down at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Season 20 winner Noah Thompson met up with runner-up Huntergirl there. They weren’t alone either. Thompson posted a photo of him and Huntergirl posing with famous music producer Jimmy Robbins. You might know Robbins from his work with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert. Looks like these two up-and-coming country stars are making some big connections in the industry.
Fewer Utahns are quitting their jobs, according to data released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. What's happening: The rate of workers quitting their jobs dropped faster in Utah than in almost any other state. About 2.9% of Utah workers quit their jobs in April — 1.1%...
Although HunterGirl was named runner-up during the latest season of “American Idol,” it’s not holding her back from reaching her dreams in the world of music. Recently, the rising star performed for thousands at the Nashville Super Speedway. After the event, the “Red Bird” singer gushed about...
Little America Hotel(Image is author's) Rated among the top hotels in Salt Lake City is Little America. It is a popular place for visitors to the city to stay as well as a place for conventions and meetings.
