Kenosha, WI

Five shot, one fatally, at Kenosha residence on July Fourth

By AP
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Five people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha Monday night, according to police.

Officers have a house surrounded with crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on a possible motive.

Police arrived at the house about 10:20 p.m. where they found the five adult victims. Four survivors were taken to the hospital. Officials say two have serious injuries.

No other information about the shooting was released.

