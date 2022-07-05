Butte to Butte run carries on annual Fourth of July tradition

EUGENE, Ore. — The medals that will be presented to athletes at the World Athletics Championships coming to Eugene July 15 -24 have been revealed. Oregon22 says that in addition to the full medal ceremonies with national anthems, medal-winning athletes will be presented with Instant Medals immediately after their finals. The Instant Medal, they say, will allow athletes to celebrate their victory "in the moment" and share that moment with family and friends.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO