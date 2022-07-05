Butte to Butte run carries on annual Fourth of July tradition

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local veterans in Springfield spent the holiday giving back to the community with their annual chicken fundraiser. Cars from all over town pulled up to the drive-through to receive chicken dinners and sides, all cooked by the Springfield VFW. Customers could get half a chicken for...
ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is taking place at the Roseburg Public Safety Center on Wednesday, July 20. The American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive featuring a friendly competition between Roseburg firefighters and Roseburg Police. The public is invited to step...
CRESWELL, Ore. — 4th of July celebrations are happening Monday across western Oregon. The chamber of commerce in Creswell held their first parade since the start of the pandemic. This comes after controversy last year when an unauthorized parade took place with participation from the Proud Boys, which caused...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Broadway hit musical Hamilton is coming to the Hult Center in Eugene this September, and tickets are on sale now. From September 13th through the 25th, you can "be in the room where it happens" and hear the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton.
Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Fire Authority Fire Marshal says that improperly discarded legal fireworks caused an overnight house fire in the Santa Clara area. Fire crews arrived at 2844 Maesner Street at about 12:48 a.m. to find a garage heavily engulfed in flames, spreading to the house. The...
EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Eugene Police have announced the results from the Fourth of July weekend Illegal Fireworks Amnesty Turn-In events in Eugene and Springfield. Metro Explosive Disposal Unit Sergeant Demian San Miguel reported, “Overall, it was a good turn-in.”. For 2022, Eugene Fireworks Amnesty Day brought in about...
EUGENE, Ore. — The medals that will be presented to athletes at the World Athletics Championships coming to Eugene July 15 -24 have been revealed. Oregon22 says that in addition to the full medal ceremonies with national anthems, medal-winning athletes will be presented with Instant Medals immediately after their finals. The Instant Medal, they say, will allow athletes to celebrate their victory "in the moment" and share that moment with family and friends.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in a two commercial vehicle crash that closed southbound I-5 lanes near Ashland for 10 hours Tuesday night. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:36 p.m. According to OSP,...
Southern Oregon and Northern California — As people continue to feel pain at the pump, flex fuel has come to the forefront as a solution because of its typically cheaper sticker price. Flex fuel is a blend of gasoline and ethanol. While most regular gasoline in the country has...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Investigators say they found more guns and firearm parts linked to a convicted felon who they believe was running a large-scale “ghost gun” manufacturing operation in the Springfield area. Andrew Rogers, 38, was arrested on Thursday (June 30) after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A fire broke out in East Springfield near Thurston at 5702 Peridot Way early Tuesday morning. Someone called 911 saying they thought their garage roof was on fire. Fire crews put out the fire within 30 minutes. No one was injured, but there is fire and...
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The body of missing climber Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas, was recovered Monday, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Dale was reported missing on the afternoon of June 30, 2022, and had last been seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson, near the 10,200’ elevation mark on the mountain.
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
SALEM, Ore. — Deputies in Marion County are looking for a man who walked away from a Salem work crew. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Juan Castillo left a work crew on 12th Street at Bellevue Street in Salem just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. He...
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships have made the future career paths for some University of Oregon students clear as they're getting plenty of hands-on experience with a class called Track Bureau. The class is part of U of O’s School of Journalism and Communications, teaching students sports...
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning in Eugene after two dumpsters were set on fire, the flames of one fire reaching 10 feet above the dumpster. Eugene Police were dispatched to W. 7th Alley and Madison at around 3:15 a.m. to reports of two dumpsters set on fire.
A 73-year-old man died in prison on Wednesday morning at the Snake River Correctional Institution, the Oregon Department of Corrections said. William Doyle Roberts, 73, of Linn County, was in the infirmary on hospice care, officials said. Roberts was serving a life sentence for murder and entered DOC custody on...
