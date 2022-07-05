ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte to Butte run carries on annual Fourth of July tradition

By NBC 16
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — If it's the Fourth of July, that means it's the Butte to Butte!...

Roseburg's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set for July 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is taking place at the Roseburg Public Safety Center on Wednesday, July 20. The American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive featuring a friendly competition between Roseburg firefighters and Roseburg Police. The public is invited to step...
4th of July parade returns to Creswell for first time since pandemic

CRESWELL, Ore. — 4th of July celebrations are happening Monday across western Oregon. The chamber of commerce in Creswell held their first parade since the start of the pandemic. This comes after controversy last year when an unauthorized parade took place with participation from the Proud Boys, which caused...
CRESWELL, OR
Tickets for 'Hamilton' at the Hult Center on sale now

EUGENE, Ore. — The Broadway hit musical Hamilton is coming to the Hult Center in Eugene this September, and tickets are on sale now. From September 13th through the 25th, you can "be in the room where it happens" and hear the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton.
EUGENE, OR
2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational golf tournament to benefit Kidsports

Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
EUGENE, OR
Police release numbers of illegal fireworks calls and amnesty turn-ins

EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Eugene Police have announced the results from the Fourth of July weekend Illegal Fireworks Amnesty Turn-In events in Eugene and Springfield. Metro Explosive Disposal Unit Sergeant Demian San Miguel reported, “Overall, it was a good turn-in.”. For 2022, Eugene Fireworks Amnesty Day brought in about...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
World Athletics Championships medals revealed

EUGENE, Ore. — The medals that will be presented to athletes at the World Athletics Championships coming to Eugene July 15 -24 have been revealed. Oregon22 says that in addition to the full medal ceremonies with national anthems, medal-winning athletes will be presented with Instant Medals immediately after their finals. The Instant Medal, they say, will allow athletes to celebrate their victory "in the moment" and share that moment with family and friends.
EUGENE, OR
Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
OREGON STATE
Deputies search for man who walked away from Salem work crew

SALEM, Ore. — Deputies in Marion County are looking for a man who walked away from a Salem work crew. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Juan Castillo left a work crew on 12th Street at Bellevue Street in Salem just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. He...
SALEM, OR
Track Bureau: UO students get hands-on experience with Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships have made the future career paths for some University of Oregon students clear as they're getting plenty of hands-on experience with a class called Track Bureau. The class is part of U of O’s School of Journalism and Communications, teaching students sports...
EUGENE, OR

