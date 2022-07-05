ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

By WBAY news staff
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in a murder and dismemberment case that made national headlines. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to counts of...

