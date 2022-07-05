ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Nascar Camaro Scores First Cup Series Win At Road America 2022: Video

By Alexandra Purcell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll day at Road America, it was the Nascar Camaro show as Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy and Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy dueled it out for the win. When it was all said and done, Reddick made the pass and never looked back, winning his first Cup Series race with...

