Mercer, MO

City of Mercer Water Shut-off Notice

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Mercer will turn off water at...

Bethany City Council Approves Resolutions Tied To Funding Applications

Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved two resolutions connected with funding for projects involving the city during a meeting held Tuesday night. One resolution is a requirement for the city to use ARPA funding for their 2023 Water Main Project. The city will use just over $786,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the water main from 16th street to 20th street. The construction start for that project is estimated to be in late March of 2024 with a completion date of late November of 2024. The other resolution is part of the requirements necessary for the city to apply for the funding for a sidewalk project through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. The city’s grant would obtain 80 percent of the funding for sidewalk construction which would run from the Bethany Memorial Park entrance to city hall. The cost for that project is just over $627,000. The city would provide a minimum 20 percent match.
BETHANY, MO
HCCH Seeks Bethany Council Approval For New Hospital Site Development

Members of the Harrison County Community Hospital’s board, administration, and staff attended Bethany’s city council meeting Tuesday when a presentation was given before the Bethany Board of Aldermen asking for their approval to a site plan that would build a new hospital campus on 39th Street just south of Bulldog Avenue in Bethany. Harrison County Community Hospital CEO Tina Gillespie told council members that the hospital has worked with a consultant on a Master Facility Plan since 2018 for a location that would provide regulatory standards, stay within a budget framework, provide accessibility, and allow for future expansion. The hospital said a couple other sites were considered.
BETHANY, MO
Redding Resident Facing Felony Insurance Fraud Charges

A Redding woman has been charged with felony fraud following an investigation of the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. 44-year-old Lesa Ann Darrah has been charged with one count of the Class D Felony Fraudulent Practices. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau says their investigation showed that she provided a fraudulent insurance document to law enforcement. The arrest was made Sunday. The investigation started in May. Darrah posted a $5,000 bond.
REDDING, CA
Local
Missouri Government
City
Mercer, MO
Names Released In Monroe County, IA Murder-Suicide

(Monroe County, IA) -- The names in a Monroe County murder-suicide are being released. Authorities say 33-year-old Betty Werner died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her body was found over the weekend after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a tip from Ankeny Police. Police information about a potential homicide in Monroe County, which led to the discovery of Werner's body, covered with bedding and debris off 505th Street, Lovilla.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
City Of Albany Curbside Cleanup Procedure Changing

Albany’s Board of Aldermen noted a change in the curbside cleanup procedure during their meeting Tuesday. Albany will no longer have curbside cleanup as in the past. A large dumpster will be placed in the parking lot at 302 East Bethany for city wide clean-up between July 18th and July 23rd.
ALBANY, MO
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
#Hydrant
Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA
King City man arrested on Sunday

A King city resident was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail following a Sunday afternoon arrest in Gentry County. Thirty-year-old Joel Moore of King City has been accused of driving without a valid license and no seat belt. Moore was also wanted on Platte County misdemeanor warrants for alleged driving while his license was suspended or revoked and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Moore was bondable from jail.
KING CITY, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
McFall Resident Set for Jury Trial Next Week

ALBANY, MO – A McFall man is set for jury trial beginning next Tuesday in Gentry County on charges stemming from an incident in mid-November 2021. Thirty-year old Clinton Jay Hardin faces a possible 19 years incarceration if convicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and multiple conservation violations.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
KC Woman Gets DWI and Drug Possession Charge

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Daviess County late Wednesday for DWI and drug possession charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Kansas City resident Rachel A. Shepard was arrested at 10:31 Wednesday night in Daviess County for driving while intoxicated via drugs and possession of marijuana in the form of THC pen.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Chillicothe Teen Hurt In ATV vs Truck Accident

An 18-year-old Chillicothe man was left with moderate injuries in an ATV versus pick-up truck accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 18-year-old Chillicothe resident Garrett B. Anderson was operating a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 on Route U at County Road 231 in Carroll County at 2:35 P.M. when a 2015 Ford F-150 being driven by 60-year-old Dawn, Missouri resident Corena R. Spencer failed to obey a traffic control device and struck the ATV.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Connie Stevens

Margaret Carolyn “Connie” Stevens, age 89, Grant City, Missouri died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Orilla’s Way Residential Care Facility in Grant City. Connie was born January 11, 1933, near Ridgeway, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Norvia Ray “Josh” and Florence Beulah (Melton) Craig. As a young girl they moved near Mount Moriah and later moved to Bethany where Connie graduated from high school.
GRANT CITY, MO
Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA

