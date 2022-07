One of the most famous criminal defense attorneys in the country, Daniel King, has represented the case of James Holmes. He was found guilty of the murder of 12 people and the wounding of 58 others in the theater in Aurora, Colorado in 2012. His legal team was unable to convince the jury that he was sane, and now he is on death row. But he is not without hope – there are several good defense attorneys on the case.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO