Friday's clash between LAFC and the LA Galaxy (10 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN) finds the two sides occupying different tiers within the Major League Soccer hierarchy. The first half of the campaign has seen the Black and Gold have things mostly their own way. LAFC sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 36 points from 18 games, and such was their level of success during that span that GM John Thorrington made what could be argued as a pair of luxury signings in veteran Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and Wales star winger Gareth Bale.

