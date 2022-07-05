ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

'Mrs. Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan responds to Highland Park mass shooting “I'm sick to my stomach”

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan took to Twitter to express her frustration about the mass shooting that occurred at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade...

TODAY.com

Details emerge about the victims of the Highland Park shooting

A day of celebrations quickly turned into chaos as gunshots rang out during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY on the attendees and first responders – including some children – who jumped into action, as well as the victims who were fatally shot.July 5, 2022.
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
Page Six

‘Godfather’ star James Caan dead at 82

Oscar-nominated actor James Caan died at age 82 on Wednesday evening. His family announced news of the “Godfather” star’s death on Thursday. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a statement posted to Caan’s Twitter read. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” A cause of death has not been revealed. More info to come
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
BBC

Highland Park shooting: Six dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Police are still searching for a gunman who shot dead six people at a Fourth of July Independence Day parade near the US city of Chicago, officials say. The event in the city of Highland Park was suddenly halted shortly after 10:00 local (15:00 GMT), when several shots were heard.
People

Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting

Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, who both grew up in Highland Park, are sharing their shock and sorrow after Monday's mass shooting in the Illinois suburb. A gunman from a nearby rooftop opened fire on hundreds of people gathering in the central business area for the annual Fourth of July parade. At least 6 people have died, while more than 24 have been injured.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

