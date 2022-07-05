Alexandria Gunman In Richmond Murder Crashes In 101 MPH I-95 Pursuit: Police

Virginia State Police Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

A 24-year-old Alexandria man was arrested in a deadly Richmond shooting when he crashed his car while leading a pursuit on Interstate 95 with speeds up to 101 miles an hour, authorities said.

Derrick R. Adjei is the subject of the homicide investigation in the death of 36-year-old local dad Kyle Stoner, who was shot outside of the City Dogs restaurant in Richmond around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, according to State Police and a statement from the restaurant.

A pursuit was launched shortly after, when a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a Toyota 4Runner heading north at an excessive rate of speed on I-95.

The trooper confirmed the vehicle's speed at 101 mph in the posted 70 mph, and activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop near the 127 mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

The Toyota refused to stop and, instead, accelerated and sped away from the trooper, VSP said. The chase continued north through Stafford County and into Prince William County, with the Toyota passing vehicles on the shoulder and traveling in excess of 100 mph.

Once it entered Prince William County, the Toyota got off I-95 at Exit 161 in Lorton and headed north on Route 1. When the Toyota tried to turn onto Sacramento Drive, the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

Adjei was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. He was then transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail. A firearm was recovered from the Toyota.

State police charged Adjei with one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving. Further investigation resulted in the state police making contact with the City of Richmond Police concerning that agency's ongoing homicide investigation.

The restaurant released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the heinous crime that happened on the patio of City Dogs last evening. Kyle Stoner was a long time regular and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our patrons and employees who witnessed this tragic, violent event. We love you guys and truly appreciate your bravery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.