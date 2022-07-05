ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 27

who do I trust
1d ago

I don't know why people keep thinking he's normal that man don't care who he hurts so don't challenge him and leave him in his cage alone.

Reply
3
MISSEY TORRES
1d ago

he could care less, he's doing life already. lock him up 23 hours a day, he should not be around anyone.....

Reply(1)
5
