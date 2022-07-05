ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Man Who Fell to Earth EP Teases Season 2 Plans

By Jamie Lovett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth aired its first season finale on Sunday but that may not be the end of Faraday's story. Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman created The Man Who Fell to Earth as a sequel to the 1976 films of the same name starring David Bowie, itself...

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
HBO just canceled a flagship drama after only one season

HBO has canceled The Time Traveler's Wife after just one season. The show, which was an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling book, was only launched on May 15, but the network has clearly seen enough to call time after just six episodes. The Time Traveler's Wife followed Rose Leslie’s Clare...
The Terminal List Showrunner Reveals if Season 2 Is Planned for New Chris Pratt Show

Just days after the release of the show's first season, questions are already floating around as to whether Prime Video will pick up Chris Pratt's The Terminal List another go. The series pairs the media giant up with Pratt for the second time, following the hit movie The Tomorrow War, and marks Pratt's first television role since his time as Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation, a role he played for seven seasons on that series, which catapulted him into the public eye and gave him the opportunity to become Star-Lord in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel.
Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Gets a Premiere Date

The CW has revealed the official premiere date for the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, as part of its Fall 2022 premiere date slate. The return to the spooky world of the Winchesters is set to premiere on October 11, ensuring that The CW's first family of ghost-busting will once again be on the airwaves for Halloween. Narrated by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (currently shaking things up as Soldier Boy on The Boys), the series will track the origins of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. John's death at the start of the series premiere was the inciting incident that kicked off the boys' hunting career.
The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

James Caan, the American actor renowned for his role as Sonny Corleone in the mafia epic The Godfather, as well as a string of key films in the 1970s, has died aged 82. The news was released by his Twitter account on Thursday. A statement. :. “It is with great...
Game Show Ending After 9 Seasons

A beloved game show will end its run in October. Movie Trivia Schmoedown, a hit YouTube show that sees film lovers testing their knowledge, is ending. Co-hosts Kristian Harloff and Mark Ellis broke the news to fans on Friday's episode (aired under the show's Friday Night Titans banner), letting them know that already-filmed content will continue to roll out in the weeks to come. However, the show will air its series finale on Oct. 7 in a special titled "Schmoedown Spectacular VII." While the duo noted they're exploring some sort of content to stay connected with fans, Movie Trivia Schmoedown is done, ending its run after nine seasons.
Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming On Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Everybody’s favorite Norse god is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters this weekend. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor himself, this will be the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi, who helmed the most recent Thor: Ragnarok film, is back once again to direct, with a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And Waititi isn’t the only one who’s back—Natalie Portman is returning to reprise her role from the first Thor movie. Only this time, Jane has a hammer, too.
The Woman King Trailer Teaser Starring Viola Davis Released

Viola Davis' The Woman King has teaser for that massive trailer this week. Sony wheeled out the first look at the tale of a woman-led warrior society this week. Alongside the trailer, Vanity Fair had a big interview with both Davis and director Gina Prince-Blythewood. People were shocked to hear about The Woman King around CinemaCon. The idea of a megastar playing a role like Nanisca really set the Internet at large on fire. However, there are still some people who hadn't heard about the project. Sony is doing its best to promote the movie ahead of its release this fall. Gathering together a number of powerhouse performers like Lashana Lynch and John Boyega for an entertaining trip back in time. (Marvel fans will also note that the idea of the Dora Milaje are based on The Kingdom of Dahomey.) Check out the brand new clip right here down below.
The Flash Season 8 is Now Streaming on Netflix

Season 8 of The CW's The Flash saw some big challenges for Team Flash. Not only did the heroes each level up in their powers, they also dealt with one of the most complicated challenges they've ever faced as well as one of their biggest losses. On top of that, there was the whole Armageddon of it all, a new speedster, the return of Eobard Thawne, and then the return of Reverse Flash, too. It's no exaggeration to say that Season 8 was a lot for The Flash and if fans want to relive the most recent season of the popular DC series or get caught up on anything they've missed, they're in luck. Season 8 of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix.
One-Punch Man Unleashes Saitama's Darkest Side Yet

One-Punch Man has been around for some years now, and in that time, the series has put Saitama through a lot. If you were not keeping track, the hero has been forced to handle a number of small-time villains, and even his big battles have yet to give him much challenge. That has all changed recently thanks to Garou, and the manga's most recent chapter is delving into Saitama's dark side as such.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Launches 'A' New Mystery on HBO Max

HBO Max on Wednesday welcomed eager (and cautiously optimistic) fans to Millwood, Pa. with the first official trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A new story set in the Pretty Little Liars universe, Original Sin picks up 20 years after “a series tragic series of events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.” In the present, a new group of Little Liars finds themselves being targeted by a new “A,” who is determined to make them “pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago… as well as their own.”
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
Stranger Things Creators Launch Upside Down Pictures at Netflix

The world of the Upside Down might be coming to an end with the upcoming Season 5 of Stranger Things, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer still have plenty of compelling content in store for Netflix audiences, as the pair have launched Upside Down Pictures, which is set to develop five projects for the streamer in the coming years. Fans already knew that the Duffers were developing one spinoff from the proper Stranger Things franchise, but other exciting Upside Down Pictures projects include a live-action TV series adaptation of the manga Death Note and the Stephen King adaptation The Talisman.
Stranger Things Getting Official Stage Play Spinoff

Stranger Things is getting a stage play spinoff according to a new report. Deadline says that Stephen Daldry will be helming the project. Sonia Friedman will be producing the project as well. 21 Laps is serving as associate producer too. This information comes from an extensive rundown of all the project that Matt and Ross Duffer have in the pipeline. Upside Down Pictures is now a thing and Netflix is providing a platform for all kinds of Stranger Things content. There's another spinoff coming up from the creators. A Stephen King adaptation is also on the docket. (That title will be based on The Talisman.) Also of note for Anime fans will be the Death Note live-action series. (It would seem that Netflix is anxious to get back to that well again.) So, there's a wave of Stranger Things content and more for everyone who loves the horror series.
'Death Note' Live Action Series Being Developed by Duffer Brothers at Netflix

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, have recently announced their new production company called Upside Down Pictures. The new company's reveal has also come with the announcement of the upcoming project slate coming from the Stranger Things creators, one of which includes an all-new live-action television series adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note.
Showtime Cancels New Series Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The gavel has officially come down on Your Honor. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, series star Bryan Cranston revealed that the series will be ending after its upcoming second season, which recently started filming. Subsequently, reports revealed that Joey Hartstone, who wrote on the series' first season, has stepped in as showrunner for Season 2. Hartstone will succeed original showrunner Peter Moffat, who reportedly opted not to return so he could stay in the UK with his family, as well as David Manson, who also parted ways with the series. Additionally, reports have revealed that recurring cast member Keith Machekanyanga has been promoted as a series regular for Season 2.
Titans: Joseph Morgan Teases "Fantastic" Season 4 Finale Script

Work on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans is underway and while there's still a lot about the season that remains a mystery, it sounds like the finale will be "fantastic". The Originals alum Joseph Morgan, who will play Brother Blood in the upcoming season, recently took to social media to tease that he had just read the finale and he had only one response for it: a gif of his The Originals character Klaus Mikaelson saying "fantastic". You can check it out for yourself below.
