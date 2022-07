Nick Kyrgios is doing well on the court after he advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, but the tennis star appears to have some serious problems in his personal life. Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, in his home country of Australia. According to a report from news.com.au, the 27-year-old is accused of grabbing Passari in an alleged incident that took place in December 2021.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO