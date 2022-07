FOXBORO — Following their 7-9 finish to the 2020 NFL Season, the New England Patriots entered the 2021 season with a clear intent to return to their winning ways. With rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, the Patriots began the season 2–4. However, they won eight of their next 11 games and finished with a 10–7 record to secure a wild card berth. In their first wild card appearance under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots were defeated 47-17 by their division-rival Buffalo Bills.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO