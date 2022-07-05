ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting: Mayor says gun was legally obtained

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxCgu_0gVADdOg00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade Monday morning in a Chicago suburb legally obtained the weapon used in the shooting, the city’s mayor said.

“I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained,” Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, said in an interview with the “Today” show Tuesday morning.

The city has an assault weapons ban, “Today” reported.

The update came less than 24 hours after a gunman armed with “a high-powered rifle” began shooting from the roof of a building, killing six people and wounding at least two dozen others during Highland Park’s Independence Day parade, police said. Later Monday, police arrested a person of interest, 21-year-old Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo, in connection with the shooting, which police described as “random” but “intentional,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Although Crimo hasn’t officially been charged, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Monday that authorities were using the terms “suspect” and “person of interest” interchangeably and that they believe Crimo was responsible for the shooting, according to the Sun-Times.

“At the moment, we’re waiting for the charges to be levied against the individual,” Rotering said Tuesday. “And frankly, my greater focus this morning, as the sun is rising, is how my community is feeling – the unbelievable sadness, the unbelievable shock. This tragedy never should have arrived at our doorsteps. And as a small town, everybody knows somebody who was affected by this directly, and of course, we’re all still reeling.”

Rotering also told “Today” that she knew Crimo when he was a child.

“I don’t believe he was previously known to police until yesterday,” she said. “I know him as somebody who was a Cub Scout when I was the Cub Scout leader. And it’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened? How did somebody become this angry, this hateful to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?’”

Fourth of July parade shooting A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Aiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy’s parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy. “At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening. Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Mayor#Independence Day#Violent Crime#The Chicago Sun Times#Crime Task Force
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

5 shot, 1 killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha. Kenosha police responded to 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found five adult gunshot victims. The four surviving victims were transported to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fatal crash, 11 patients

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
163K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy