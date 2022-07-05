GALLERY | July 4 fireworks light up DC area skies

Craving a delicious crispy chicken sandwich? Skip the chains and try one of our local favorites. 1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church; food truck locations. If you don’t think fried chicken belongs between two donuts, well, think again. Customers can build their own crispy chicken sandwiches on savory doughnuts—or cheddar biscuits and brioche buns—or go for house specialties like the Old Bay All Day. The bird bomb stars fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sriracha mayo on an Old Bay doughnut.
