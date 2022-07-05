GALLERY | July 4 fireworks light up DC area skies

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Police Department is trying to address the rise in crime around some of the district’s bar and restaurant corridors. “If you go down to U Street during those hours, you will see the tow trucks, the TCOs, ABRA, and you will see MPD, you will see the fire department,” Assistant Chief of Police Morgan Kane explained. “So the difference is you will see the absolute whole of government playing their part in this nightlife task force.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO