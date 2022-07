U.S. Bank Wealth Management CIO Eric Freedman argued on Tuesday that the jobs report, which will be released on Friday, will be a "big market mover." Freedman explained on "Mornings with Maria" that, as "we get into the deeper part of the summer," inflation and dwindling savings will continue to weigh on consumers and could prompt more Americans to consider returning to the workforce.

