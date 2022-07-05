ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner IDs 31-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

It happened Tuesday on Bethel Road, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who said he was called to the scene about 1 a.m.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. One person was dead and another was taken to a hospital.

The person killed was identified as 31-year-old Steven Stallons, of Hartsville, Hardee said. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Hardee said the shooting is under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. No other information was immediately available.

    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham

