One of the oldest cottages in the Thousand Islands finally has a new owner after being on the market for seven years. Whiskey Island is on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, New York. It was originally owned by a Leavitt in 1875. Legend has it he ran off with a governess and the island was sold in 1914. The property was passed down from generation to generation until it was sold to the Randazzo Family.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO