(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Cadillac Square. Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Cadillac Square | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at about 3:30 a.m., in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square. A 19-year-old man was fatally shot. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and his friends got into an argument with another group of people and then a suspect began firing multiple shots. Two female persons of interested...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO