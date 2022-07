Anna Lee “Ann” Wolters (Smith), age 88 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, peacefully in her home. Ann was born December 8, 1933, in Prairie View, Kansas, to Ernest and Ruth (Vander Veen) Smith. Ann was the oldest of seven children, and she moved to Michigan at the age of 18. Howard and Ann were married on April 2, 1954, in Luctor CRC Church in Kansas, and they made their home in Holland. Over the years they were blessed with 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. Ann was a homemaker during her first years.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO