Boston grandmother grazed by bullet over weekend plagued by gun violence

BOSTON — A Boston grandmother is recovering after she was grazed by a stray bullet in her bedroom during a weekend that was plagued by a number of shootings.

The 67-year-old grandmother was sleeping in bed when a bullet pierced the siding of her Hyde Park apartment, grazed her arm, and got lodged in her mattress. Her two young grandchildren were also sleeping nearby.

Video from inside the bedroom showed a bullet hole in the wall near the head of the grandmother’s bed.

Speaking to Boston 25 News through a translator, the grandmother questioned, “It has to end. How can it be that you can be asleep in your bed in your own home and you can get shot by a bullet?”

At least nine people were wounded in a string of seven separate shootings over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Boston Police.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the Boston Police Department is investigating all of the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

