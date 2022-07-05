Green Bay Rockers routed by Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Improper use of fireworks is being blamed for an overnight garage fire on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says it was called to 800 Edgewood Dr. just after 11:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the roof of the garage and smoke inside the home.

