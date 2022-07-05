ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.

USA birthday

Winterville Market on the Square will host a Happy Birthday USA Cookout from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at 252 Main St., Winterville. The event will include free hot dogs and snacks, inflatable attractions, live music and craft vendors. Visit www.facebook.com/WintervilleMarket.

Cobb Foundation

The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Annual Scholarship Awards Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Paramount Theater at 3723 Main St., Farmville. The fundraising event will feature awards presentations and a gospel extravaganza from The Soulful Sounds. The event is open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door.

Book signing

Local author Lydia F. Best will sign copies of her book, “Winning Up: Managing Diabetes and Other Dis-Eased States,” from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Half the proceeds from book sales at this event will be donated to Meals on Wheels.

Community meal

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a free, community hot dog drive-through give away beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16. Meals will include chips and a beverage.

Griffins in concert

The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. There is no admission charge; an offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.

Women’s Day

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, Women’s Day will host women’s day at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be guest speaker.

Museum holiday

NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., and NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, are closed for the Independence Day holiday until Monday, July 11. Visit atimeforscience.org.

‘Clue’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, beginning in July. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. The play is based on the 1985 film that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.

Outdoor movie

Winterville Recreation and Parks will show the film “Space Jam A New Legacy “ at 9 p.m. Friday at the park amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be sold. Visit wintervillenc.com.

Winterville Museum

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will open 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.

Post 151 meeting

Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on July 11.

Sunday in the Park

Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature Hank, Pattie & The Current from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 10 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.

Ayden Chamber

The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Chamber Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 14, at the town Operation Center, 4061 East Ave. The meeting will provide updates to chamber members and community members.

Summer meals

Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will serve free meals for ages 18 and younger at several sites this summer. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in most cafeterias. The following sites will be open through Aug. 11: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir Elementary, D.H. Conley, Eastern Elementary, H.B. Sugg, Sadie Saulter, South Central and Wellcome Middle schools as well as New Mercies Tabernacle Church and Versademics. Greenville Housing Authority will be open through Aug. 10 and Horizons at Oakwood will be open from through Aug. 3. Six additional sites, E.B. Aycock, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton School, Lakeforest, Ridgewood and Wintergreen Primary, will be open from July 11-28. All sites will be closed July 4-7. For information, call 830-4226.

Winterville concert

Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Trainwreck in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the park amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania Street, Winterville. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.

Ayden After Hours

The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after-hours event from 5-7 p.m. on July 21 at Fryday Nite Fish, 521 W. First St. Register at aydenchamber.com/eventcalendar.

Soup Kitchen

The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.

Back to School

Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., will hold its Back to School Bash 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. The event will feature kids’ activities, free food and parent resources. The church also will be collecting school supplies for Sugg-Bundy Elementary.

USA Dance

USA Dance will hold dances 7-9 p.m. July 16 at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C., and July 22 at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancegreenvillenc.

Guitar festival

{div}ECU Summer Guitar Festival will be held July 7-10. The following concerts are scheduled at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus:

An opening concert featuring 2019 Guitar Festival Solo Competition Winner Oscar Somersalo, 4 p.m. Thursday

Festival Director Elliot Frank and international prize-winning performer Adam Kossler, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

International performing artists Erdong Li, Andrew Zohn and Jason Vieaux, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Award-winning and international performing artists Mary Akerman, Bob Teixeira and Isaac Bustos, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Afternoon concerts are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Evening concerts are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets for the entire series of concerts are $50 for adults and $30 for students. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 252-328-4788 or 252-737-5444. Visit music.ecu.edu/guitar-studies/workshop/tickets.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.

Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.

Revolving Caregiver Depot Station Rotation, a support program for caregivers, 10-11 a.m. July 11
Beginner Quilting, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, July 13-27. Cost is $40.
Road to Resources: Protecting Clients Rights in Long Term Care, 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 18. Seating is limited.
Grand Canyon trip interest meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Trip is in April.

Early Bird vendor registration for Fall Fest runs through June 30. Contact Cyndi at cshimer@pittcoa.com for more information or registration. The Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Around the World With Wine 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Cost is $10/class or $35 for all four classes.

Vamos: Survival Spanish for Travelers, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 26. Cost is $25. Taught by Ann Borisoff, retired professor of Hispanic studies, ECU.

Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.

