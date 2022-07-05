ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39N5QF_0gVAC9ES00

July 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Tuesday opened up attacks on other parts of eastern Ukraine after it took control of Lysychansk last weekend, prompting officials in the Donetsk region to urge residents to evacuate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that by taking Lysychansk, Russian troops had liberated a key area of Luhansk province -- which is one of two in eastern Ukraine that Moscow has been focused on controlling for the past three months.

Intelligence officials say that Russia's military has now turned its forces on Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut and has hit those areas with sustained shelling. The mayor of Sloviansk urged citizens Tuesday to evacuate immediately.

Since April, Russian forces have been primarily focused on capturing control of the Donbas, a large swath of eastern Ukaine that includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"Russia's relatively rapid capture of Lysychansk extends its control across virtually all of the territory of Luhansk Oblast, allowing it to claim substantive progress against the policy objective it presented as the immediate purpose of the war, namely 'liberating' the Donbas," said the British Defense Ministry on Twitter.

"Unlike in previous phases of the war, Russia has probably achieved reasonably effective coordination between at least two Groupings of Forces, the Central Grouping likely commanded by General-Colonel Alexandr Lapin and the Southern Grouping probably under the recently appointed General Sergei Surovikin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBGsL_0gVAC9ES00
A group of men carry the coffin of Ukrainian soldier and politician Oleg Kytsyn during his funeral at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 22. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Last month, Moscow gained full control of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which was the largest remaining city in eastern Ukraine that wasn't under full Russian control. It took Russian troops several weeks, however, to win control of the city from the Ukrainian resistance.

In the Donetsk region, the chief of its regional military administration said on Tuesday that fighting Russian troops has been difficult for Ukrainian forces.

"There is not a single safe city in Donetsk region where there is no shelling," the military leader, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said according to CNN.

"In cities that are relatively far from the front line, cruise missiles are used [while] all types of artillery, tanks, missiles, aerial bombs [target the front line.]"

In a small measure of victory, Ukrainian forces have raised Ukraine's flag on the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island -- which is considered to be key in breaking Moscow's blockade of grain and other goods from the country.

"The military operation has been concluded, and the territory, Snake Island, has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said according to The Guardian.

Snake Island gained some significance in the early days of the Russian war in February when a band of Ukrainian troops loudly resisted invading Russian forces there.

The fighting in Ukraine is now in its fifth month. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders gathered for a NATO summit in Spain and pledged continued support for Ukraine.

Biden said that the United States will continue to support Kyiv and vowed that Ukraine won't be defeated by Russia.

NATO leaders gather in Madrid

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russia's oil is in long-term decline; Ukraine war has only added to problem

July 5 (UPI) -- Immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, world oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel, hitting $130 for Brent crude on March 8. The prevailing fear was that substantial Russian supplies would be lost to the world market either through Western sanctions or a voluntary decision by Moscow in retaliation for Western support of Ukraine. This was especially worrying when the world was already struggling to secure enough additional oil to meet rapidly growing demand as the COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Luhansk Oblast#Russian#Bakhmut#Sloviansk#The Southern Grouping
UPI News

Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk

July 4 (UPI) -- Russian forces have managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets river in eastern Ukraine following their capture of the key city of Lysychansk, Ukrainian military officials said Monday. "After conducting artillery exercises, Russian troops have forced the crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River" at Lysychansk in the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
391K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy