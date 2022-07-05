ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2023 WR Tastean Reddicks Chooses PAC 12 School Over WVU, Others

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cB63q_0gVABsSl00

West Virginia wide receiver target Tastean Reddicks (6'1", 180 lbs) out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida recently committed to Oregon State, choosing the Beavers over Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, Wake Forest, and WVU.

Reddicks didn't make it to Morgantown for an official visit but did have serious interest in the program.

"I was excited. I've always liked West Virginia," Reddicks said in regards to receiving the offer. "They were actually one of the first schools to talk to me during my junior year. Coach Tony Washington and I have talked through DM here and there. There's a lot of history in that conference receiver-wise as well as West Virginia. Of course Tavon [Austin]. But I'm from South Florida, so you know I rock with the guys Geno [Smith] and Stedman [Bailey]."

As a junior, Reddicks reeled in 50 receptions for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Remaining wide receivers the Mountaineers are targeting in the 2023 recruiting class include Edward Combs III, Asaad Waseem, Justin Brown, Carmelo Taylor, Jaren Hamilton, Keion Wallace, and Jacob Page.

