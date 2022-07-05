WVU Secures Spot in Top Five for Florida Safety

West Virginia looks to add to the future of the secondary unit.

The 4th of July has treated WVU football extremely well in the past on the recruiting trail.

Although it didn't produce a commitment this year, it did move them one step closer to adding a piece to the 2023 recruiting class as safety Jayden Sheppard (Niceville, FL) announced that West Virginia made his top five schools alongside Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Tulane.

"Oh my lord, amazing," Sheppard told Mountaineers Now following his official visit to WVU last month. "It had me speechless. It definitely blew away my expectations.

"Hearing everything they provide for their players and everyone in the program, it's just amazing. They're amazing people too. All the coaches have real, genuine love for their players. Coach Wright and I chop it up just about every day. We have a close relationship - it's more than just football. You can tell when a coach truly wants you and I get all good vibes with really all the coaches at West Virginia that I talk to."

A decision date has not been announced at this time.

