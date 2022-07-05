ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

Emporia State wide receiver Brexten Green dies in cliff diving accident

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
A redshirt freshman wide receiver on the Emporia State football team died on Saturday after jumping off a cliff into Grand Lake in northeast Oklahoma.

Rescue crews in Delaware County received an emergency call Saturday evening and found a body in 31 feet of water. School officials confirmed 20-year-old Brexten Green died in the accident.

"It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins. "Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

A multisport athlete Cashion High School, the 5-10, 190-pound Green was an all-state wide receiver and defensive back in leading his team to an Oklahoma Class A state championship in 2021.

He was set to begin his freshman season at Division II Emporia State after sitting out last year.

