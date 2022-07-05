Drivers wound each other’s daughter in Florida road rage confrontation | Oct. 18. This article is chilling: a road rage incident that missed becoming tragic by inches. It’s a recurring Florida story: Road rage escalates to gun violence, even when the rage starts with trivialities. Those who take an absolutist stand on gun ownership will look for a good guy with a gun to counter the bad guy, likewise armed. In this case, shots were fired from both vehicles. Both parties shared their conviction they were the good guys, which justified their firing to defend themselves against the perceived bad guys. The result was the wounding of young daughters in both vehicles. They were “lucky” in that a wounding is less tragic than a fatality, but the difference is a matter of inches. There are too many guns owned by too many people, used in too may situations.

