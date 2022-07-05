ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

EastEnders fans rejoice as THIS character FINALLY gets speaking lines

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJxl9_0gVAA5ly00
EastEnders fans adored seeing this character get more speaking lines.

EastEnders viewers loved seeing a well-known character finally get more screen time during last night’s episode (Monday, July 4).

The often silent Queen Vic barmaid Tracey, played by Jane Slaughter, is a long-standing Walford resident and has been in the soap since the first episode aired in 1985.

She is mainly seen in the background with barely any speaking lines and is mostly manning the bar while the main characters are busy dealing with other issues.

Her character has had a lot of amusement from fans over the years as there is virtually no information about her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gW8E7_0gVAA5ly00
Tracey is often seen in the background pulling pints. (Image credit: BBC)

But, last night’s EastEnders episode saw Tracey get far more screen time than she has usually had over the years!

Mitch Baker’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother, Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) made his explosive entrance to the Square last night.

After causing chaos and getting off on the wrong foot with the market traders, Avery decided to organise a gathering at The Vic to try and build bridges with the residents and invited everyone along.

We then saw Tracey chatting with Avery outside The Vic, who was helping him organise the event.

As the pair strolled along, Avery asked her: “You got everything in hand?”

“Everything you asked for,” Tracey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIx9G_0gVAA5ly00
Tracey had a little chat with newcomer Avery! (Image credit: BBC)

An annoyed Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) then interrupted their conversation and demanded money for a broken antique from his stall after Avery made the market traders move their stalls so he could drive through with his apparently ill cat.

After quoting some poetry to a very baffled Billy, he turned to Tracey and said: “Beautiful, eh?”

“Yeah,” she said smiling, before disappearing back into The Vic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQBv7_0gVAA5ly00
Tracey seemed to get on well with Avery despite the chaos he caused on his arrival. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, as Avery sang and played the piano, we even got a glimpse at Tracey having a little boogie behind the bar!

Fans were clearly over the moon by her appearance and loved seeing her have more screen time…

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwPdT_0gVAA5ly00

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.

You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

106
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy