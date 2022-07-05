EastEnders fans rejoice as THIS character FINALLY gets speaking lines

EastEnders fans adored seeing this character get more speaking lines.

EastEnders viewers loved seeing a well-known character finally get more screen time during last night’s episode (Monday, July 4).

The often silent Queen Vic barmaid Tracey, played by Jane Slaughter, is a long-standing Walford resident and has been in the soap since the first episode aired in 1985.

She is mainly seen in the background with barely any speaking lines and is mostly manning the bar while the main characters are busy dealing with other issues.

Her character has had a lot of amusement from fans over the years as there is virtually no information about her.

Tracey is often seen in the background pulling pints. (Image credit: BBC)

But, last night’s EastEnders episode saw Tracey get far more screen time than she has usually had over the years!

Mitch Baker’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother, Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) made his explosive entrance to the Square last night.

After causing chaos and getting off on the wrong foot with the market traders, Avery decided to organise a gathering at The Vic to try and build bridges with the residents and invited everyone along.

We then saw Tracey chatting with Avery outside The Vic, who was helping him organise the event.

As the pair strolled along, Avery asked her: “You got everything in hand?”

“Everything you asked for,” Tracey said.

Tracey had a little chat with newcomer Avery! (Image credit: BBC)

An annoyed Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) then interrupted their conversation and demanded money for a broken antique from his stall after Avery made the market traders move their stalls so he could drive through with his apparently ill cat.

After quoting some poetry to a very baffled Billy, he turned to Tracey and said: “Beautiful, eh?”

“Yeah,” she said smiling, before disappearing back into The Vic.

Tracey seemed to get on well with Avery despite the chaos he caused on his arrival. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, as Avery sang and played the piano, we even got a glimpse at Tracey having a little boogie behind the bar!

Fans were clearly over the moon by her appearance and loved seeing her have more screen time…

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

