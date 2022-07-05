ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastport, ME

Highlights of Eastport’s 2022 4th of July Parade and Fireworks [VIDEO]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Downeast Maine sure knows how to celebrate the 4th of July. There were parades in Machias, and Eastport as well as fireworks in...

wdea.am

WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor’s 2022 4th of July Parade [PHOTOS]

It was an absolutely beautiful "Chamber of Commerce" day on Monday, July 4th, as Bar Harbor celebrated the 4th of July! Crowds lined Main and Cottage Streets as the parade marched by. One of the funniest sights had to have been the group that recreated the Ford Bronco that was...
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds gather to watch Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade

BREWER, Maine — To kick off the holiday, hundreds gathered on both sides of the Penobscot River to watch the Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade on Monday morning. Leading the annual event were local veterans and volunteers from the Maine Troop Greeters Museum of Bangor, followed by a bell ringing in memory of those who fought in World War II.
BREWER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston draws big crowd for Fourth of July parade

THOMASTON — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Thomaston on Monday for a Fourth of July parade, an annual tradition the community has missed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Cheers from the crowd, sometimes several rows deep, erupted as the color guard turned...
THOMASTON, ME
City
Machias, ME
State
Maine State
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
City
Eastport, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Had A Totally Over The Top Fireworks Show This Year

This year felt like any other pre-pandemic year. For real. There were so many things about this past weekend that made you feel like you could just close your eyes and pretend it was 2019 all over again. For instance, I was travelling inbound from Holden on Saturday, and got to see the intense traffic from folks trying to make it down to Bar Harbor. Traffic was literally backed up for miles.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

A Big, Giant Semi Killed A Tiny, Defenseless Guardrail In Brewer Yesterday

A circle can't fit where a square should be... Timeless advice from the band Extreme from their song "Hole Hearted". But in this case, it's more literal. How many times have you been behind an 18-wheeler and seen the little graphic reminding you that "this vehicle makes wide right turns"? Makes sense. Those rigs are huge, and need room to maneuver around.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public’s help in locating her barbecue smoker. Bethany Gregory says she’s still in shock after learning Tuesday her custom-made BBQ smoker was stolen from her property, the Maine Market on Broadway in Bangor, formally known as The Six Miles Falls Store/Meat Market.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Free Outdoor Concert at Ellsworth Parklet Friday Night

There will be a FREE outdoor concert this Friday night, July 8th at the Ellsworth Parklet on Franklin Street between Main Street and the Ellsworth City Hall Parking lot. The concert will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. and will feature music by Maine-grown folk group, GoldenOak, with an opening set by local singer-songwriter, Caroline Cotter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
wgan.com

Waldo County man files suit against Bangor hospital

A Maine man paralyzed in a crash two years ago is suing a Bangor hospital, where he claims a doctor prescribed him medication that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. According to the Bangor Daily News, 60-year-old Jeffrey Quimby of Winterport and his wife claim a doctor at St. Joseph was negligent when he prescribed four medications, without informing him that one of them could cause drowsiness.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Pam Wells

NRCM member Pam Wells of Old Town, Maine, has been sharing her beautiful Maine wildlife photos with us for many years. This week we share Pam’s photos from a couple of summers ago during her visit to Essex Marsh in Bangor. She saw this viceroy butterfly and egret and writes, “I saw an egret and a viceroy butterfly…I do love being outside – a lot!” We love that you love being outside, Pam, as you always share such beautiful sightings with us!
OLD TOWN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland police usher a new chief into position

ROCKLAND — Deputy Chief Metcalf hired Tim Carroll as a fledgling patrol officer in 1991. Most recently, Chris Young held the position of chief for the same Rockland Police Department. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, both former chiefs sat in attendance as Carroll received City Council approval to be the next leader of the department.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One Bangor juvenile found, but one remains missing

BANGOR, Maine — At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a missing persons report at a Bangor residence, a news release issued by Bangor Police Department spokesperson Lt. Wade Betters on Tuesday states. Two teenagers, Charity Bell, 17, and a 15-year-old, both of Bangor, reportedly left on...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

A Ghost Haunts This Bridge in Maine Hoping to Drink Beer With You

When most people think of a good ghost story, it almost certainly will come with a frightening twist. After all, Maine is home to the 'Master of Horror' himself, Stephen King, and many of his works involving the supernatural don't put a kind spin of ghastly encounters. But there is one long-told ghost story in Maine that has nothing to do with evil spirits. Instead, you could argue it's the friendliest ghost in the state, a young chap just hoping you'll stop by and a share a pint with him.
Q106.5

2 1/2 Story Garage in Dedham Destroyed by 4th of July Fire

A large garage on the Hurd Point Road in Dedham is a total loss after a fire on the 4th of July. Dedham Fire Chief Craig Shane told us it took about 30 minutes to knock down the blaze that could be seen for miles, but about 4 1/2 hours before they cleared the scene. The 2 1/2 story garage was completely destroyed by the fire. Thanks to the work of firefighters, the house sustained minimal damage to a couple of windows.
DEDHAM, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of July 7

ELLSWORTH — On June 30, police were asked to assist Hancock County’s Adult Drug Treatment Court in contacting a participant in their program. The Adult Drug Treatment Court, or ADTC, is a pre-trial intervention program that allows people whose involvement with the criminal justice system has been fueled by a serious substance use disorder to get the help that they need.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

