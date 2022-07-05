Four people shot at a Steubenville club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Four people were injured in a shots fired incident in Steubenville early Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Steubenville Police Department confirmed with 7News that the shooting took place at 2:26 a.m. at Club 106 on South Street.

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News that they believe the incident started as a dispute that resulted in one shot fired inside the club then moved to shots fired outside of the club.

Officials also believe that there were multiple shooters.

The victims of the incident were rushed to different hospital for gunshot wounds.

The patients are being treated at Trinity West, Pittsburgh and Weirton Medical Center.

Officials tell 7News that one of the victims was shot in the neck.

Police are looking at surveillance footage and ask that anyone who was at the club or anyone who has information to contact the Steubenville Police Department at (740) 283-6090.

This is an ongoing investigation.

