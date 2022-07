(Fargo, ND) -- Boaters are being hit by high gas prices in North Dakota. Costs for a tank of gas over the holiday weekend reached 150-dollars to 200-dollars, and more in some cases. Prices haven't had an effect on the amount of boaters on the state's waterways, though some are spending less time on water over the course of a day.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO