Mrs. Josephine Handy-Snead

Mr. William Hanson “Bill” West of Nelsonia, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 11, 1921 in Modest Town, son of the late John Hanson “Hance” West and Blanche Bundick West. Following graduation from Bloxom High School in 1939, he began working as a surveyor for the Soil Conservation Service and later for the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company where he supported his country’s efforts during World War II. In 1944 he entered into service in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Guadalcanal. Following his honorable discharge from military service in 1946, Mr. West enrolled at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VA Tech), graduating in 1950 with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and began his engineering career at the Naval Aviation Ordnance Test Station (NAOTS) located on Wallops Island, Virginia. In 1955, Mr. West began working for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), now NASA, from which he retired in 1978 as Department Head, Instrumentation Development.

