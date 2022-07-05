ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, MD

Mrs. Josephine Handy-Snead

shoredailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Mrs. Josephine Handy-Snead of Stockton, Md., will be held Saturday at 3...

shoredailynews.com

shoredailynews.com

Mr. Reno S. Young

Funeral services for Mr. Reno S. Young of Salisbury, MD, will be conducted Monday at 11 AM from First Baptist Church, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville, VA. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Miss Emani M. Press

Funeral services for Miss Emani M. Press, also known as “E” of Snow Hill, MD, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from Arcadia High School, with Pastor Samuel Smith, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Exmore. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
SNOW HILL, MD
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Bill West of Nelsonia

Mr. William Hanson “Bill” West of Nelsonia, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 11, 1921 in Modest Town, son of the late John Hanson “Hance” West and Blanche Bundick West. Following graduation from Bloxom High School in 1939, he began working as a surveyor for the Soil Conservation Service and later for the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company where he supported his country’s efforts during World War II. In 1944 he entered into service in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Guadalcanal. Following his honorable discharge from military service in 1946, Mr. West enrolled at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VA Tech), graduating in 1950 with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and began his engineering career at the Naval Aviation Ordnance Test Station (NAOTS) located on Wallops Island, Virginia. In 1955, Mr. West began working for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), now NASA, from which he retired in 1978 as Department Head, Instrumentation Development.
NELSONIA, VA
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On-View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest: On June 10, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 21000 block of Great Mill Road in Great Mills, and located Kenneth Charles Whitaker, age 61 of Bryans Road. Whitaker had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for First-Degree Assault. Located on Whitaker at the time of arrest was a metal container containing suspected cocaine. Whitaker was arrested and served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Office IDs Motorcyclist Killed In Calvert County Crash

A 42-year-old Maryland man died in Calvert County after colliding with a driver from Virginia and getting ejected from his custom-made Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said. Dunkirk resident Paul Preston Gibson, II was riding north on Route 4 in St. Leonard at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when he collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by Roanoke, Virginia resident Enola Gabrielle Bates, 23, near the intersection of Route 765 (the south entrance to St. Leonard Road), according to authorities.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Fourth of July Celebrations occurring all over the Shore today

Enjoy July 4, at the Town of Cape Charles July 4 celebration. The event gets underway with a parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Cape Charles. All day long there will be food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cornhole tournament starting at 11 a.m. Music will feature the Tidewater Concert Band at 11:30, DJ Kev-D from 3-6 and the band Rude Boy Riddon from 6-9 all at the Pavillion. The day will wrap up with the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display at the beach.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Virginia Trader of Melfa

Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Lee Trader, also known as” Ginn” of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Percell Widgeon officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com. .
MELFA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Recreational fishing groups ask Gov. Youngkin to close down menhaden fishery

According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper, a coalition of recreational fishing and conservation groups are asking Gov. Glenn Youngkin to close down a major portion of the Chesapeake Bay menhaden fishery “until science demonstrates” that it will not negatively affect the estuary’s ecosystem. In...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Lenwood Byrd, Jr. of Parksley

Funeral services for Mr. Lenwood Byrd, Jr. of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 5PM from Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Ricardo Poulson, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
PARKSLEY, VA
southernmarylandchronicle.com

10 of the Best Bars to Visit in Southern Maryland for Beer-Lovers

Oysters, Rockfish, and stuffed ham are considered Southern Maryland food staples, but how’s the beer? Whether you’re passing through or hoping to spend a few days in Calvert, St. Mary’s, or Charles County, you’ll be happy to know there are a few places to hang out if you love beer.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:

