East Windsor, CT

Fallen tree closes Route 5 in East Windsor

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials stated that Route 5 is closed between Tromley Road and Phelps Road due to a tree that fell on wires Tuesday morning.

Roads in this area will be closed for most of the day, authorities said.

News 8 will continue to update this developing story.

