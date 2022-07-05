COASTER CHALLENGE 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO