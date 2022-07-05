ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, NY

14-year-old dies after bicycle, truck collision in Dexter

By Isabella Colello
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen who was seriously injured and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital following a truck and bicycle accident in the Village of Dexter nearly one week ago...

