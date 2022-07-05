14-year-old dies after bicycle, truck collision in Dexter

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some street parking in the city of Ogdensburg will be closed due to paving that will be taking place. According to the city, the Department of Public Works will start paving on July 5. Starting on Tuesday the paving will affect residents in the 100 through 1100 Block of New York Avenue, 10 Block of Commerce Street, 10 Block of Grove Street, 500 Block of East Hayward Street, 10 Block of Spruce Street, 10 Block of Nevin Street, 10 Block of Pine Street 1000 through 1100 Block of Lafayette Street, and the 100 Block of Rensselaer Avenue.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO