(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department investigating a robbery early Monday morning. Authorities say just after 4 a.m. they were called to the 1800 block of 28th avenue south. That's where officers say the victim was entering a nearby apartment complex when an male suspect, described as white, 5'8" with a slim build and short hair in a sleeveless shirt, gray shorts and hat grabbed her purse, got on a bicycle and rode away. There was some evidence found near Westminster Court.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO