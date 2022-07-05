ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona primary election: July 5 is last day to register to vote

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona residents who plan to vote in the August...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

New poll released for Arizona GOP Governor primary race

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey says abortion law in state will come down to courts

PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expects the prevailing law on abortion in the state to be determined through the courts. “There’s a reason we’ve been arguing about the same single issue for half a century … because it wasn’t supposed to be decided at the judicial level,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Ducey signs 47 bills, vetoes 3, as deadline for action looms

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey mum on endorsing his successor

PHOENIX – With less than a month to go until Arizona’s primary election, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey remains mum on his preferred successor. “I’ve said that I reserve the right to endorse someone in this primary, so more to follow on that. I’m watching the race,” the Republican told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Primary#Primary Election#Election State#Fox
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement

PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

What measures will be on the November ballot in Arizona?

PHOENIX -- Arizona voters will face at least eight -- and likely as many as 11 -- proposals they get to approve or quash in November. And their fate could determine not only the laws on the operation of state government but even the influence that voters have in crafting new laws in the future.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs $1.2B water infrastructure bill as state faces cutbacks

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that will provide $1.2 billion over three years to boost long-term water supplies for the desert state and implement conservation efforts that will see more immediate effects. The new legislation will put the money toward the new Water Infrastructure Finance...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
arizonasuntimes.com

Pima County Democrats Blasted for Vulgar Independence Day Tweet

The Pima County Democratic Party found itself in hot water after it posted a vulgar message about Independence Day to its Twitter account. “F*ck the Fourth,” the now-deleted tweet said, attaching a flyer for a pro-abortion event at Reid Park sponsored by the Tucson Women’s March. Gubernatorial candidate...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are Arizona's Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer describes GOP debate as 'food fight'

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. A superintendent of Liberty Elementary School District 25 in Buckeye is receiving...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy