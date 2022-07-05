ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: Where is the Class of 2022 playing in college?

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

There are more than three-dozen local girls soccer players that aren't hanging up their cleats just yet and will continue their careers in college.

Here is where the Class of 2022 girls soccer players are headed:

State champs: Bronxville caps off state tournament shutout streak with Class B championship win over Lewiston-Porter

All-section: 2021 all-section players, award winners announced

All-state: Section 1 had 22 all-state selections; other individual state awards announced

Albertus Magnus

Anna Donnellan, University of Scranton

Arlington

Abbie Deserre, Marist; Marissa Foster, Buffalo; Desiree Meehan, Pace; Casey Stowell, Albany

Briarcliff

Arianna Vizcaino, Dominican College

Bronxville

Milly Koenig, University of Chicago; Lily Jebejian, Wesleyan University; Alice Vranka, MIT

Clarkstown South

Waverly Meyers, Wesleyan University

Eastchester

Natalia Mottura, Springfield College; Ava Wade, Manhattanville

Harrison

Alexandra Stilo, Elmira College; Caela Vasikioti, Manhattanville

Irvington

Sara Gavagan, UMBC

John Jay-Cross River

Angela Cioffi, Ithaca College

John Jay-East Fishkill

Ava Viebrock, Pace; Jenna Waldbillig, Kings College

Lakeland

Linda Daly, University of Scranton; Mikayla Gustavson, Plymouth State University; Nadia Parisi, Manhattanville

Lourdes

Grace Morra, Wagner

Mahopac

Maddy DeCola, Seton Hall; Marissa McCarney, Keene State; Maddy McCrosson, SUNY Brockport

Mamaroneck

Jessica Bowman, Portland; Aoife O'Reilly, Tufts University

Pawling

Alessia Cioffi, Manhattanville

Pleasantville

Riley Vavolizza, Skidmore College

Port Chester

Andrea Flores, Pace; Ashley Reyes, Buffalo

Rye

Reilly Traynor, Bucknell

Sleepy Hollow

Juliana Largess, SUNY Delhi

Somers

Lily Mandel-Mueller, University of St. Andrew's (Scotland); Tori Righetti, Iona

White Plains

Julianna Battaglia, Dominican College; Julieth Velasquez, SUNY Purchase

Yonkers Montessori

Zaheira Hegazi, Iona

Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

