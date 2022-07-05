Girls soccer: Where is the Class of 2022 playing in college?
There are more than three-dozen local girls soccer players that aren't hanging up their cleats just yet and will continue their careers in college.
Here is where the Class of 2022 girls soccer players are headed:
Albertus Magnus
Anna Donnellan, University of Scranton
Arlington
Abbie Deserre, Marist; Marissa Foster, Buffalo; Desiree Meehan, Pace; Casey Stowell, Albany
Briarcliff
Arianna Vizcaino, Dominican College
Bronxville
Milly Koenig, University of Chicago; Lily Jebejian, Wesleyan University; Alice Vranka, MIT
Clarkstown South
Waverly Meyers, Wesleyan University
Eastchester
Natalia Mottura, Springfield College; Ava Wade, Manhattanville
Harrison
Alexandra Stilo, Elmira College; Caela Vasikioti, Manhattanville
Irvington
Sara Gavagan, UMBC
John Jay-Cross River
Angela Cioffi, Ithaca College
John Jay-East Fishkill
Ava Viebrock, Pace; Jenna Waldbillig, Kings College
Lakeland
Linda Daly, University of Scranton; Mikayla Gustavson, Plymouth State University; Nadia Parisi, Manhattanville
Lourdes
Grace Morra, Wagner
Mahopac
Maddy DeCola, Seton Hall; Marissa McCarney, Keene State; Maddy McCrosson, SUNY Brockport
Mamaroneck
Jessica Bowman, Portland; Aoife O'Reilly, Tufts University
Pawling
Alessia Cioffi, Manhattanville
Pleasantville
Riley Vavolizza, Skidmore College
Port Chester
Andrea Flores, Pace; Ashley Reyes, Buffalo
Rye
Reilly Traynor, Bucknell
Sleepy Hollow
Juliana Largess, SUNY Delhi
Somers
Lily Mandel-Mueller, University of St. Andrew's (Scotland); Tori Righetti, Iona
White Plains
Julianna Battaglia, Dominican College; Julieth Velasquez, SUNY Purchase
Yonkers Montessori
Zaheira Hegazi, Iona
