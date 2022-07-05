ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How Travis Barker spent Fourth of July with Kourtney after hospitalization

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMXaU_0gVA6kDP00

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian spent their Fourth of July in the sun after the Blink-182 drummer’s release from the hospital.

Barker, 46, posted an Instagram Story photo from a beach Monday as well as a picture of an orange pickup truck.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 43, did the same, also sharing a video riding in the vehicle with daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, while listening to “Grenade” by Bruno Mars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fh5Ip_0gVA6kDP00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent the Fourth of July together after the rocker’s hospitalization.
GC Images

The rocker appeared to be driving the car, with Kardashian giving a glimpse of his black shoe on the gas pedal before panning over to her own pair of Converse sneakers.

The couple’s social media uploads came one week after Barker was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

While the Grammy nominee’s family members asked for “prayers” amid his pancreatitis hospitalization , he and Kardashian waited until Saturday to break their silence on his health scare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uc9dU_0gVA6kDP00
The Poosh creator documented their drive to the beach via Instagram.
kourtneykardash/Instagram

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he continued, calling himself “very grateful” for the treatment he received.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jM9XS_0gVA6kDP00
She gave a glimpse of Penelope and Reign in the back seat.
kourtneykardash/Instagram

“I am currently much better,” the “Meet the Barkers” alum concluded.

Kardashian also reflected on the “scary and emotional” experience in an Instagram Story upload of her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fb6XJ_0gVA6kDP00
Kardashian and Barker both posted the orange truck to their Instagram Stories.
kourtneykardash/Instagram

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the Poosh creator told her followers Saturday. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband.”

Two days prior, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, shared her well wishes for her former partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr8MK_0gVA6kDP00
Kris Jenner sent the drummer flowers after his health scare.
kourtneykardash/Instagram

“I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried,” the model, 47, told Page Six on Thursday. “I will always be there for him and my children.”

Moakler shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Barker. Their elder child has yet to publicly address the musician’s health scare.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Travis Barker returns home from hospital after 'life threatening pancreatitis'

It appears Travis Barker is home after he was hospitalized last week with "severe life threatening pancreatitis." The 46-year-old musician posted photos on his Instagram story on the Fourth of July. One shot features flowers sent by wife Kourtney Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager's boyfriend, Cory Gamble. "Dearest...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicki Minaj shares rare family photos after husband is sentenced to house arrest

Nicki Minaj is ready for more family time. The “Starships” rapper took to Instagram late Wednesday to share rare photos with her sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty, and their 1-year-old son, after Petty was sentenced to house arrest. Minaj, 39, and Petty, 44, matched in skinny jeans, white shirts and sneakers, while their son, whom they call “Papa Bear,” stood out in a yellow tracksuit and Fendi sneakers. The Grammy nominee captioned the post, “😍💕🎀 🧸.” The post came just hours after a Los Angeles judge sentenced Petty to three years of probation and one year of home detention for failing to register...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Alabama State
The Guardian

The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

James Caan, the American actor renowned for his role as Sonny Corleone in the mafia epic The Godfather, as well as a string of key films in the 1970s, has died aged 82. The news was released by his Twitter account on Thursday. A statement. :. “It is with great...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Hospital#Gc Images
Page Six

Lisa Rinna apologizes for Instagram ‘raging,’ blames grief over mom Lois’ death

Lisa Rinna has issued an apology for her recent Instagram antics, blaming her behavior on grief following the heartbreaking death of her mother, Lois Rinna, last year. On Monday, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star – who last week went from clashing with co-star Garcelle Beauvais to lashing out at the cast of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” – posted a quote that read, “Grief never ends… But it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… It is the price of love.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wears (almost) nothing but hair on Allure cover

Kim Kardashian is totally bare, except for her hair. The makeup mogul covers the August 2022 issue of Allure, wearing nothing but a nude-hued Skims bodysuit and a Rapunzel-worthy blond braid wrapped around her body. Things get even more surreal inside the magazine, with Kardashian wearing a “top” made entirely...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Travis Barker Seen Back in the Studio Just One Week After Life-Threatening ER Visit

Just one week after his hospitalization for “severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” Travis Barker was seen back in his Calabasas, California recording studio. According to People, the Blink-182 drummer immediately got back on his producer grind, as he was seen getting out of his black Mercedes G-Wagon and giving one of his studio hands a fist bump on the way inside. Ahead of his first public appearance, Barker gave his fans a health update this past weekend, telling them that he was feeling “much better.”
CALABASAS, CA
ETOnline.com

Travis Barker Enjoys Beach Day With Kourtney Kardashian Following Health Scare

Travis Barker appeared to be getting some beachside rest and relaxation in on July 4, just days after he was hospitalized for life threatening pancreatitis. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian, and two of her kids -- 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 7-year-old son, Reign. The 43-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy