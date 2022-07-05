ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla board tells shareholders to ‘vote against’ reports into employee harassment

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7CnN_0gVA6U2f00

Tesla ’s board of directors is encouraging shareholders to vote against annual reporting on discrimination and harassment , additional reporting on child labour, against collective bargaining, and against an annual report on Board diversity.

The suggestions have been made in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the company’s annual meeting, to be held on 4 August 2022.

Shareholders have made numerous requests, such as that the board should have a public report describing the effectiveness of Tesla to prevent harassment and discrimination against employees.

This would include the number of disputes the company has settled, and the amount of money Tesla has paid out for them, as well as progress towards making resolutions happen faster.

The electric car company is facing 10 lawsuits alleging racial discrimination or sexual harassment , including one from the state of California alleging “that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment”.

Tesla said that the suit was misguided and that the group had “never once raised any concern”. In its recommendation to vote against a harassment report, the board said that its “oversight, existing policies, and dedicated team effectively address[es] the issues”,

The board recommended that shareholders vote against diversity reports. “Tesla does not report its current gender or racial and ethnic board composition, but Tesla’s board demographics appear largely disproportionate from its customer base”, the SEC filing states, saying that increasing diversity would “minimize business risk, maximize opportunity, and increase shareholder value.”

Tesla’s board believes this “would not serve the best interests of Tesla or our stockholders”, adding that “Two of the three directors we added in the past four years are gender, racially and/or ethnically diverse and the chairperson of our Board is a woman.”

The shareholders request the board of directors describe how Tesla lobbies to limit global warming, in accordance with the Paris Agreement, as the company’s “2020 Impact Report discusses neither its climate policy priorities, nor the policy strategies and goals that would assist Tesla in meeting its sustainable business objectives”.

The board, however, says that Tesla, “unlike traditional automotive manufacturers, we have based the success of our entire business upon values that align with the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global warming”, and that while the shareholders “purport” to care about climate change they are misguided in criticising Tesla.

“A simple online search by the stockholder proponent would provide it with the answers it seeks about our political engagement and lobbying activities,” it contends.

Shareholders advocated for Tesla to “include a commitment to non-interference when employees exercise their right to form or join trade unions”, because “freedom of association and collective bargaining are a fundamental human right”.

It raised concerns that, last year, the National Labor Relations Board found that Tesla ”illegally fired a worker involved in union organizing, and that [Elon Musk] had illegally threatened workers regarding unionization”, which is especially troubling against “the backdrop of claims of racial discrimination and sexual harassmentby former Tesla employees and reports of poor working conditions”.

The board, however, argued that employees “have the right to freely discuss their wages, benefits and terms and conditions of employment” and that Tesla “encourage employees to bring any concerns or grievances they may have to any member of management or their HR partner.”

At SpaceX, a venture also managed by Mr Musk, employees were reportedly fired for criticising Mr Musk , calling his tweets a “frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us”. Neither SpaceX nor Tesla has responded to The Independent’s numerous requests for comment.

Finally, shareholders recommended that the board describe how Tesla’s policies will remove child labour from its supply chain by 2025.

“In 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed against Tesla and four technology companies for allegedly ‘aiding and abetting in the death and serious injury of children who claim they were working in cobalt mines in their supply chain’,” the SEC filing states.

“In the joint motion to dismiss, defendants did not challenge the fact that child labour is occurring in their cobalt supply chains, but argued that conduct by their suppliers is out of their control, which conflicts with Tesla’s policies that the company claims prohibit its suppliers from using child labour.”

The board once again argues that this is not in the interest of Tesla, because its annual Impact Report already describes how human rights are respected in operations, and that should modern slavery be identified in the supply chain Tesla will “transition away from that supplier”.

The board continues to say that “protecting human rights is core to Tesla’s procurement strategy and the position taken in these proceedings that our actions could not have met the standard for legal causation does nothing to undermine that fact.”

It also says that child labour is an “existing challenge in the [Democratic Republic of Congo] that requires structural solutions”.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Child Labor
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy