Finland and Sweden one step closer to Nato membership after accession protocol signed

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4yVf_0gVA6F3000

The Nato membership bids of Sweden and Finland have been sent for approval after the 30 member countries of the alliance signed accession protocols for the two Nordic countries.

The protocol means that Finland and Sweden can now join in on Nato meetings and have greater access to intelligence. However they will not be protected by Nato’s defence clause, that an attack on one ally is an attack on all, until ratification.

“This is truly an historic moment,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said alongside the foreign ministers of the two countries. “With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger.”

The inclusion of Finland and Sweden is the most significant expansion of the defensive alliance since the 1990s.

The signing of the protocols at Nato headquarters follows a deal with Turkey made at last week’s Nato summit in Madrid. Ankara lifted its potential veto on the Nordic membership bids after it was given assurances that both countries would do more to fight terrorism.

It will likely take up to a year for Finland and Sweden’s membership to be ratified.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Stoltenberg urged allies to swiftly ratify and assured the two Nordic countries of Nato’s support in the meantime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKc3O_0gVA6F3000

“The security of Finland and Sweden is important for our alliance, including during the ratification process,” he said.

“Many allies have already made clear commitments to Finland’s and Sweden’s security, and Nato has increased our presence in the region, including with more exercises.”

Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde said on Twitter following the signing: “Thank you for your support! Now the process of ratification by each of the allies begins.”

Additional reporting Associated Press

