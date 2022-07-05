ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxbKl_0gVA6DHY00

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month charged with common assault.

The world number 40, who is due to play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TME94_0gVA6DHY00

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the south-west London grand slam event for a second time.

But he has been marred in controversy in recent days as he received fines for his conduct at the tournament.

The 27-year-old received a 10,000 US dollar (£8,260) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb , and a 4,000 dollars (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A third punishment could be on the horizon given Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory.

