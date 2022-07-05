ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will Stranger Things 5 come out? Everything we know about the Netflix sci-fi’s final season

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Stranger Things is finally in its endgame, with just one season of the hit Netflix series remaining.

Following the release of its fourth season in June and July 2022, split across two volumes, Stranger Things is not expected to return until late 2023.

However, while it will be some time before we are given total closure on the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, the show’s cast and creators have already given some indication what to expect.

Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things 5 ...

When will it be released?

David Harbour , who plays Jim Hopper on the show, has claimed that the series will likely be filmed next year, with writing set to take up most of the rest of 2021.

However, he added that it would “probably come out mid-2024”, based on the series’ “track record” of delays.

What will it be about?

It was confirmed back in June 2022 that a significant time jump will occur in the new series , bringing the child characters closer in age to their real-life counterparts.

Ross Duffer , who created the series alongside his brother Matt, said they would have liked to film the fourth and fifth seasons “back to back”, but it wasn’t “feasible”.

The Duffers later teased that the fifth season could feature more deaths , as “we’re headed towards the end”. The revelation came after criticism from two of the show’s stars , including Millie Bobby Brown , over the creators’ apparent reluctance to kill off major characters.

How many episodes will it have?

While the number of episodes has not yet been revealed, the Duffer brothers have promised that the marathon-length runtimes of season four will not be returning .

“The only reason we don’t expect to be as long is, [season four], if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery,” they said.

“You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in season five].”

They did, however, essentialy confirm plans to make the final ever outing “a 2.5 hour episode”.

Will it be the final season?

It has already been confirmed that Stranger Things ’s fifth season will indeed be its last.

However, Harbour has suggested that spin-off projects will be announced closer to the final season’s release.

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned,” he said, while revealing who he would want to play a younger version of Hopper .

