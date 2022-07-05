ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hoards of teenage ‘Gentleminions’ turn up to cinema wearing suits for The Rise of Gru

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h5m9_0gVA5yMY00

Hoards of teenagers have been turning up at the cinema wearing suits for the screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The bizarre internet trend sees Gen Z fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions” and come together in ironic celebration of the film, which is targeted primarily at young children.

It has become so big that some theatres have banned the groups from screenings of the film, over the disruption caused.

The Minions franchise itself, however, has appeared to encourage the “Gentleminions” to continue by suggesting their day “has come”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Minions: The Rise of Gru Sparks Weird TikTok Trend Where Teens Dress in Suits at the Movies

Big groups of young men in tuxedos have been showing up at movie theaters around the world to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in the latest trend to emerge from TikTok. Videos on the lip-syncing social media platform show teens taking part in the “Gentleminions” craze sporting dark suits and coordinating hand gestures while watching the hotly anticipated kids movie. Not every movie theater appears to see the funny side. One Twitter user shared a notice purportedly displayed in a British theater saying they would refuse entry to “any group of guests in formal attire” due to “disturbances” related to the trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Minions TikTok trend explained: Behind the cult Gentleminions sensation that’s causing cinema bans

A bizarre internet trend has sprung up surrounding the release of the children’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru.The film, a sequel to 2015’s Despicable Me spin-off Minions, was released in cinemas last week.As part of a trend that sees teenage fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions”, there have been spates of unexpectedly old children arriving at screenings in groups, dressed in formal suits.The raucus crowds have resulted in instances of cinemas banning groups of suited teenagers from screenings of the film.Confused? That’s probably fair enough – here’s a bit of background about the strange Minions trend.You can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Why People Are Wearing Suits to Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru isn't just setting records at the box office. It's also attracting a lot of online energy. Folks are rallying to reverse review-bomb the film on sites that tabulate audience ratings and approval scores. But some fans are taking that online energy offline by dressing up in formal attire to go see Minion: The Rise of Gru in theaters, often snapping pictures in front of the film's theater poster to share online. The behavior of these "gentleminions," as they sometimes call themselves, may strike others as odd, but it is apparently a growing trend this weekend, as even Universal Pictures has taken note.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Cinema#The Rise Of Gru
The Independent

Blue’s Duncan James says he ‘dated’ female friends because he was afraid to come out

Blue singer Duncan James has revealed the extent of his fears around coming out as gay in the past.The 44-year-old singer came out to his bandmates in 2012, before publicly discussing his sexuality in 2014.In a new interview, James said he used to “feel relieved” when rumours circulated about him dating his female friends, including Geri Halliwell, Martine McCutcheon and Tara Palmer-Tompkinson.It was not until he met his partner Rodrigo Reis that he “really felt comfortable about my sexuality”, he said.James, who will be performing at Pride events across the UK while wearing drag ensembles, told The Mirror that he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Upworthy

Dave Bautista minces no words in loving tribute to his 'loud and proud' lesbian mom for Pride Month

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
The Independent

Paul Rudd sends letter and signed Ant-Man helmet to 12-year-old boy whose classmates refused to sign yearbook

Paul Rudd has sent an uplifting letter and a signed Ant-Man helmet to a 12-year-old boy who was bullied by school classmates who refused to sign his yearbook. After completing sixth grade, Brody Ridder, from Colorado, came home from school with just a few signatures in his yearbook, according to his mother Cassandra. One of the signatures was from Ridder himself, who wrote: “Hope you make some more friends.”
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Vice

Co-Living Promised Luxury Renting. It Turned Out to Be a Nightmare

It was supposed to be “faff-free renting” – that’s what was promised on the website. But walking up to his flat at Fizzy Living’s East16 building in London, empty Amazon boxes with the names and addresses of his neighbours strewn across the pavement, resident Kailan Blanks began to suspect that it had, actually, become more than a bit of a faff.
HOUSING
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy