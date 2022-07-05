Hoards of teenage ‘Gentleminions’ turn up to cinema wearing suits for The Rise of Gru

Hoards of teenagers have been turning up at the cinema wearing suits for the screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The bizarre internet trend sees Gen Z fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions” and come together in ironic celebration of the film, which is targeted primarily at young children.

It has become so big that some theatres have banned the groups from screenings of the film, over the disruption caused.

The Minions franchise itself, however, has appeared to encourage the “Gentleminions” to continue by suggesting their day “has come”.

